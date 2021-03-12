Left Menu

We dream of hosting 2048 Olympics, will approach Centre, Olympic Association for it: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is his government's dream to host the 2048 Olympics and said he would approach the Central government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:05 IST
We dream of hosting 2048 Olympics, will approach Centre, Olympic Association for it: Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in Delhi Assembly on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is his government's dream to host the 2048 Olympics and said he would approach the Central government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for it. "It is our dream to host the 2048 Olympics. We will go to all sports bodies, the Indian Olympic Association and the Centre for it. Delhi Government will take initiative but all have to come together for it. I am sure our dream will come true," Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal said that the national capital will bid to be the host of the Olympics in 2048 adding that a vision has been provided for the same in the Delhi Budget. "A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it," he said.The budget session of the Delhi assembly is scheduled to continue till March 16.

Reacting to Kejriwal's statement of Delhi making a bid for hosting Olympics in 2048, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had said that the Delhi Chief Minister should have discussed the matter with IOA first. "It's a welcome step if they're thinking of it but at the same time, Arvind Kejriwal should have been in discussion with IOA first. They can send an expression of interest but bidding is a very different process. I will say it's a welcome move but Delhi alone can't stage the Olympics. Multiple cities have to be involved, there are many things involved behind any competition," Batra had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish police seize narco-sub being built on southern coast

Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons 2.2 tons of cargo.Police came across the 9-meter-long 30-feet-long craft last month while it was being built in Mlaga, on southern...

Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat in Twenty20 series-opener

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opening Twenty20 International, here on Friday.Opener Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two games, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in th...

Rugby-Farrell makes three changes for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

Andy Farrell has made three changes to the Ireland squad for Sundays Six Nations clash against Scotland while experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray starts on the bench following his return from injury, Irish Rugby said on Friday. Keith Earls r...

Poll panel should make public video of Mamata Banerjee's March 10 rally in Nandigram: BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav.

Poll panel should make public video of Mamata Banerjees March 10 rally in Nandigram BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021