AIMIM leaders responsible for Bhainsa violence, says MoS Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday alleged that local leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are responsible for the recent violence at Bhainsa in Telangana's Nirmal district.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:05 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday alleged that local leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are responsible for the recent violence at Bhainsa in Telangana's Nirmal district. "AIMIM leaders have been working as the Municipal Chairman in Bhainsa for years now. Taking this power for granted, the AIMIM goons are trying to instigate violence by different means in Bhainsa," Reddy told ANI here.

Slamming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Reddy said, "TRS and AIMIM are working hand in glove and are playing political games in the state. Even during the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, the TRS party has taken the support of AIMIM. So, this makes it very clear that even TRS has become a puppet in the hands of AIMIM." He alleged the TRS-led state government is indirectly supporting the unlawful activities of AIMIM.

"I appeal to the Telangana state government to take proper action against the people involved in violence in Bhainsa," Reddy said. Several people were injured and a few vehicles were torched after clashes that broke out between two groups in the Bhainsa area of Telangana's Nirmal district on March 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

