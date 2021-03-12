Left Menu

Surgical kit factory in Ghaziabad gutted in fire, owner charred to death

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a surgical equipment factory in which the unit owner died and several workers sustained severe burns in the Sahibabad area here, police said on Friday.

The factory belonging to Eiffel Surgimed, a private surgical kit maker, in Sahibabad Site-4 industrial area got gutted in the fire on Thursday night leaving 14 people, including the owner, two women, and a child, with severe burns.

On Friday, factory owner Kunal Bahl, who was in his early 40s, succumbed to his burn injuries, the police said.

The blaze happened while the workers at the site were making a chemical that is used as an adhesive in surgical tapes. The incident took place on the ground floor of the factory when the workers were boiling the adhesive chemical that exploded due to excess heat.

The injured were rushed to hospitals located near the factory from where some with critical burns were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, who reached the spot along with District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, told PTI that six workers who were charred are in critical condition.

Upon getting information about the blaze, 12 fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were completely doused by the early hours of Friday, Chief Fire Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said.

The private company manufactures hand gloves, bandages, PPE kits, and surgical masks.

