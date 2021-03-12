Left Menu

CBI summons senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee to depose in ponzi scam case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:23 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued summons to Trinamool Congress secretary general and senior West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the I-core ponzi scam, sources in the agency said.

The economic offences wing of the CBI asked Chatterjee to depose before its officials by next week at the CGO Complex office of the agency in Kolkata, sources said.

Chatterjee was allegedly seen in some of the public functions arranged by the now-defunct I-core which was charged with duping investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments.

The state's parliamentary affairs, school education and higher education minister said that he has not received any such communication from the CBI so far.

''If I am called, I will definitely go. I can be present at any public meeting by virtue of being a minister.

Please remember that I left a highly lucrative job to join politics and I have no greed for money,'' he told reporters.

Chatterjee used to work in diversified PSU Andrew Yule.

Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I- core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

