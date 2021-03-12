Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats seized upon a shifting political landscape that they said improved chances for enacting new laws after years of failed attempts. The first measure, which passed the Democratic-led House 227-203, would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by expanding background checks to those purchasing weapons over the internet, at gun shows and through certain private transactions. Only eight Republicans joined the Democrats in backing the bill. As Biden winds down Mexico program, many migrants on U.S. border left in limbo

U.S. President Joe Biden has moved swiftly to start dismantling a cornerstone of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policy, a program that sent thousands of asylum seekers back to Mexico to await their immigration court hearings. Biden's focus on ending the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - under which 65,000 migrants were sent back to Mexico - fulfills a key election campaign promise, but it leaves thousands of migrants not in the program unsure of their fate, migrants, attorneys and activists told Reuters. U.S. lawmaker urges FAA to extend 'zero-tolerance' policy past March 30

The head of the U.S. House of Representatives transportation panel urged the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday to extend a "zero-tolerance" policy for passengers not wearing masks or causing disturbances on flights. In January, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order directing the policy after supporters of then-President Donald Trump were disruptive on some flights. Dickson warned that disruptive passengers could face up to $35,000 in fines and possible jail time and said the policy would last through March 30. Texas Attorney General sues Austin officials over not lifting mask mandate

The Attorney General for Texas is suing officials in Austin after they refused to enforce an order that ended a statewide mask mandate, he said on Thursday. Texas announced the lifting of that restriction - which had made mask wearing compulsory in public buildings and many outdoor spaces to help contain the coronavirus - on Wednesday, along with an end to occupancy curbs on businesses. U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'

U.S. House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into "earmarks" - the practice of loading spending bills with legislators' pet projects - and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said . The sources said Republicans in the House of Representatives deliberated on the issue twice this week, and sentiment is growing toward embracing earmarks roughly a decade after the party decided to scrap the long-standing practice amid a raft of high-profile controversies. Democrats who control the House agreed to bring back earmarks this year. NY assembly speaker approves impeachment probe as calls grow for Cuomo to resign

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said on Thursday he authorized its Judiciary Committee to start an "impeachment investigation" into sexual misconduct allegations six women have made against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The panel's investigation, which would run parallel to one being led by state Attorney General Letitia James, would be authorized to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, Heastie said. Biden: All U.S. adults to be eligible for vaccines by May, some normalcy coming by summer

President Joe Biden told U.S. states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant or face more restrictions, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law. In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said if Americans pulled together there could be a greater sense of normalcy - and some backyard barbecue parties with small groups - on the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4. Pentagon accuses Fox News host of demeaning U.S. military with anti-woman segment

The Pentagon said Fox News host Tucker Carlson "essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military" with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members and suggested they were weakening the U.S. armed forces. On Tuesday night the conservative commentator showed an Air Force photo of a 1st lieutenant modeling a maternity uniform, and said in the face of a growing threat from China the Pentagon could lose wars by drawing in more women. Fire at Tesla's Fremont factory under control, no injuries reported

A fire at electric carmaker Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, was brought under control on Thursday evening and there were no immediate reports of injuries, the fire department told Reuters. The fire took place in a part of the factory property that was under construction, according to Aisha Knowles, a spokeswoman at the Fremont Fire Department. Number of migrant children in U.S. border facilities soars amid growing crisis

More than 3,600 migrant children were being held in U.S. border facilities as of Thursday morning, a U.S. official told Reuters, more than four times the number in late February, a sign of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for President Joe Biden's new administration. The number of mostly Central American unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has risen rapidly in recent weeks, with more children stuck in border patrol stations while they await transfers to increasingly crowded federal shelters and eventual release to parents or other sponsors.

