Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Special Report: In Brazil, organized crime siphons billions from gas stations

Travel across Brazil and you'll spot signs almost everywhere for BR Distribuidora, the owner of South America's largest gas station chain. The familiar green-and-yellow logo of the company, formerly a unit of state oil giant Petrobras, is a fixture in big cities and hamlets alike. Less well-known is BR's effort to purge its retail network of alleged crooks. In 2019, the company booted hundreds of independent franchisees from its network for purported "irregularities," a BR spokesman told Reuters, including evading fuel taxes and ripping off customers with adulterated gasoline. In all, BR stripped its name from 730 outlets, roughly 10% of its Brazilian network at the time, the company said. Western countries call on Russia at UN rights body to release Navalny

Advertisement

Dozens of countries including the United States called on Russia on Friday to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny saying his imprisonment was unlawful and demanding an investigation into his poisoning last year. In a statement read out by Poland to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, they said that actions by Russian authorities against the opposition leader were "unacceptable and politically motivated". The 45 countries were mainly European but also included Australia, Canada and Japan. As Biden winds down Mexico program, many migrants on U.S. border left in limbo

U.S. President Joe Biden has moved swiftly to start dismantling a cornerstone of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policy, a program that sent thousands of asylum seekers back to Mexico to await their immigration court hearings. Biden's focus on ending the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - under which 65,000 migrants were sent back to Mexico - fulfills a key election campaign promise, but it leaves thousands of migrants not in the program unsure of their fate, migrants, attorneys and activists told Reuters. Dozens of students abducted from forestry college in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen in northwest Nigeria kidnapped around 30 students overnight from a forestry college near a military academy, three students said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December. The Federal College of Forestry Mechanization sits on the outskirts of Kaduna city, capital of Kaduna state, in a region roamed by armed gangs, who often travel on motorcycles. U.S. joins West in rare criticism of Egypt on human rights abuses

Western countries on Friday called on Egypt to end the prosecution of activists, journalists and perceived political opponents under counter-terrorism laws, and to unconditionally release them. The United States, which has observer status at the U.N. Human Rights Council, was among 31 signatories of the joint statement on Egypt, the first since 2014, which called on the government to lift curbs on freedoms of expression and assembly. South Africa's Zulu King Zwelithini dies at 72, hailed as 'visionary monarch'

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, who saw himself as the custodian of his people's culture and was praised by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "visionary monarch", died on Friday. Zwelithini, who was 72, died in hospital, the royal family said. He had been admitted to hospital in KwaZulu-Natal province last month to be treated for diabetes. U.S. condemns China at UN rights forum for abuse of Uighurs, Tibetans

The United States on Friday condemned China's abuse of ethnic and religious minorities, including what it called "crimes against humanity and genocide" being committed in Xinjiang region against ethnic Uighurs and severe restrictions in Tibet. Mark Cassayre, U.S. charge d'affaires, in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, also said: "We condemn Hong Kong authorities' detention of democratic activists for exercising their rights and freedoms and call for their immediate release." In China strategy, Biden to meet with leaders of Australia, India, Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Friday with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan, a group central to his efforts to counter China's growing military and economic power. The White House has said the virtual meeting of the countries known as the Quad would show the importance Biden has placed on the Indo-Pacific region and focus on ways to fight the coronavirus, and cooperate on economic growth and the climate crisis. Turkey says it has restarted diplomatic contacts with Egypt

Turkey has resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wants to further cooperation, Turkish leaders said on Friday, after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Ankara. Any thaw in ties between the two regional powerhouses could have repercussions around the Middle East, where Cairo and Ankara have sought to influence events in various hotspots and stand on opposing sides in a Mediterranean maritime dispute. Italy to impose nationwide coronavirus lockdown over Easter weekend - draft decree

Italy will be placed under a nationwide lockdown over the Easter weekend for the second year running, a draft decree law seen by Reuters said on Friday, underlining the struggle to stem a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. Non-essential shops will be shuttered nationwide from April 3-5. On those days, Italians will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, health or emergency reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)