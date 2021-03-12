Rs 50 lakh compensation to next of kin of each of 2 workers killed in blast

Amaravati, Mar 12 (PTI): A compensation of Rs 50 lakh each would be paid to the next of kin of the two workers killed in a reactor blast in a bulk drug manufacturing unit near Kakinada city in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, agriculture minister K Kanna Babu said.

While Tyche Industries would pay Rs 40 lakh, the balance would be borne by the state government, he said.

The four injured workers would be paid Rs four lakh each, he told reporters on Friday.

The blast occurred around 3.15 pm during routine operations at the unit, located at Sarpavaram village.

The factory falls under the ministers constituency near Kakinada.

Excessive heat generated while two chemicals were being mixed in the reactor led to the fire and the blast, according to the investigating officer.

The minister said that he has also asked the factory management to provide a job to an eligible member of the deceased workers families.

