Left Menu

Spanish police seize narco-sub being built on southern coast

It has two 200-horsepower engines operated from the inside.Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.We think it was going to go into the high seas to meet a mother ship to take on board the drugs, probably cocaine, before returning to Spain, Perez told reporters.It is like an iceberg, he said of the vessels structure.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:51 IST
Spanish police seize narco-sub being built on southern coast

Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo.

Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft last month while it was being built in Málaga, on southern Spain's Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation involving five other countries and the European Union crime agency Europol.

The 3-meter-wide (10-feet-wide) semisubmersible craft is made of fiberglass and plywood panels attached to a structural frame, has three portholes on one side and is painted light blue. It has two 200-horsepower engines operated from the inside.

Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.

“We think it was going to go into the high seas to meet a mother ship (to) take on board the drugs,” probably cocaine, before returning to Spain, Perez told reporters.

“It is like an iceberg,” he said of the vessel's structure. “In practice, nearly all of it goes under water apart from the top, which is the only part of it that would be seen from another ship or a helicopter.” Similar drug-smuggling vessels have in the past been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, especially off Central and South America. They sit low in the water to escape detection and rarely are able to fully submerge.

The wider police operation against the alleged international smuggling ring netted hundreds of kilos of cocaine, hashish and marijuana in various places in Spain, with 52 people arrested.

Spanish police said in a statement that police in the Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Portugal also were involved in the operation.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Pant reverse-flicks Archer for six, Pietersen terms it as 'greatest' shot ever played

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant surprised everyone when he reverse-flicked pacer Jofra Archer for a six after India were two down within the first four overs in the opening T20I against England on Friday. In the fourth over, Pant played ...

Indo-Pacific will shape destiny of world in 21st century: Australian PM Scott Morrison at Quad

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quad on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the Indo-Pacific will shape the destiny of the world in the 21st century. Speaking at the first-ever Quad meet today, Morris...

PTI candidate Sanjrani elected as Pak Senate chairman for second term

Pakistan government-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday won another term as chairman of the Senate, in a relief to Prime Minister Imran Khan who suffered a humiliating defeat last week when his nominee lost in a keenly-fought election...

Little need for measures to boost consumption - Irish finance minister

Irish consumers will not need government incentives to spend record levels of savings once the economy reopens, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told Reuters on Friday, as he hopes for signs of a rebound in economic growth in the third quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021