MP: 3 held in separate cases for bribery in Ujjain, Ratlam

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:52 IST
MP: 3 held in separate cases for bribery in Ujjain, Ratlam

A nagar parishad clerk and his superior officer in Jaora in Ratlam district and a revenue inspector in Ujjain were held by Madhya Pradesh's Lokayukta police for alleged bribery, officials said on Friday.

In the case in Ratlam, clerk Vijay Shaktawat was caught while allegedly accepting Rs 18,500 reportedly on behalf of chief municipal officer Neeta Jain, said an official.

''The bribe was demanded from a contractor to clear his deposit after completion of a civic work. The clerk and chief municipal official have been booked,'' said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Basant Shrivastava.

In another case in Ujjain, a revenue inspector was allegedly caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a man for measuring and certifying his land in Mahidpur, said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Vedansh Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

