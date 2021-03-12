HC rejects plea for compensation for Corona victims

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking review of a single judge order rejecting a plea for direction to the State government to pay compensation to the COVID-19 affected during the lockdown period.

Dhanasekaran of Desiya Makkal Katchi had filed a petition seeking monetary assistance of Rs 60 and Rs 45 per day for the Corona affected adults and children respectively, under the National Disaster Management Act.

However, a single judge had rejected the plea on the ground that the central and state governments had been offering various financial assistance to the victims of coronavirus.

Not satisfied, the petitioner preferred the present review petition.

Holding that the appellant has not furnished any new or additional ground to interfere with the single judge order, the First Bench of Chief Justice Sandib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy dismissed the review plea today.

