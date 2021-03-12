Left Menu

Sexual harassment case: Why Special DGP not suspended, asks HC

You have suspended the SP who waylaid the victim, but not the Special DGP, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.The judge posed the questions when the proceedings, initiated by him last week on his own, came for further hearing on Friday.Only then SP Chengalpattu, who allegedly tried to stop the woman SP while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a sexual harassment complaint against the accused, had been suspended, on the directions of the Election Commission of India.He was only an arrow.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:00 IST
Sexual harassment case: Why Special DGP not suspended, asks HC

The Madras High Court on Friday indicted the State government for not suspending a former Special DGP, accused of sexually harassing a subordinate woman IPS officer, saying it should have been the first thing to have been done.

''Why has the special DGP not been suspended till date?.

That is the first thing you should have done. You have suspended the SP who waylaid the victim, but not the Special DGP,'' Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

The judge posed the questions when the proceedings, initiated by him last week on his own, came for further hearing on Friday.

Only then SP (Chengalpattu), who allegedly tried to stop the woman SP while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a sexual harassment complaint against the accused, had been suspended, on the directions of the Election Commission of India.

''He was only an arrow. The bow is the Special DGP,who has not yet been suspended'', the judge bemoaned and asked what was the impediment in taking the said action against the police officer, since put under 'compulsory wait.' The matter is at the stage of inquiry. Only after a detailed inquiry will the truth come out, the judge added.

He also praised the media for strict adherence to his earlier restraint order, by not disclosing names of the victim, accused and the witnesses.

The investigation in the case would be closely monitored by the court, he said.

The counsel for the accused officer alleged that one of the members of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) , constituted to probe the case, had commented in a WhatsApp group that he (accused) should be hanged without trial.

Another officer in the committee also happens to be a witness in this case, he pointed out.

''People have reposed confidence in the court and the state in this case. Therefore, it becomes our responsibility to ensure that a free and fair inquiry is conducted,'' the judge said.

He directed State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan to file the status report by March 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-South African billionaire Motsepe chosen as new head of African football

South African billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe was elected unopposed as the new Confederation of African Football president, at the organisations congress in Morocco on Friday.Motsepe replaces Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who was el...

TN close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart, has its share in freedom movement: Guv

Tamil Nadu, which has its share in the countrys glorious freedom movement, was always close to Mahatma Gandhis heart, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday and urged the youth to imbibe the values and principles taught by the Father of...

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

The European Unions drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding. The European Medicines Agency EMA said on ...

Ind vs Eng: Pant reverse-flicks Archer for six, Pietersen terms it as 'greatest' shot ever played

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant surprised everyone when he reverse-flicked pacer Jofra Archer for a six after India were two down within the first four overs in the opening T20I against England on Friday. In the fourth over, Pant played ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021