Ukrainian fighter jet damaged in collision with car

A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter was damaged after a car drove into it, the Ukrainian military and local media said on Friday. The Air Command Centre said in a statement that a car collided with the jet while it was being towed to an aircraft parking lot, resulting in a fire. The incident happened on Wednesday evening. It gave no more details.

Local media reported that the fighter, based at an air base near the capital Kyiv, received significant damage to its engine and fuselage. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are still using Soviet-designed aircraft and other military equipment, with plans to eventually move to NATO standards.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)