Delhi man opens fire to scare ex-girlfriend for ‘ignoring’ him, arrested

The accused, Suresh Kadyan, is son of a retired army officer, they said, adding his friend Pawan 45 was also arrested for allegedly giving his licensed revolver which was used in the Wednesday evening incident, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police West Urvija Goel said the woman has been ignoring the man for the past few days and he became more aggressive after she blocked his number.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:11 IST
A 32-year-old property dealer here was arrested for allegedly opening fire to ''scare'' his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend after she blocked his number and started ''ignoring'' him, police said on Friday. The accused, Suresh Kadyan, is son of a retired army officer, they said, adding his friend Pawan (45) was also arrested for allegedly giving his licensed revolver which was used in the Wednesday evening incident, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the woman has been ignoring the man for the past few days and he became more aggressive after she blocked his number. ''During questioning, the accused revealed that he wanted to take revenge on his girlfriend….so he went to his girlfriend's house, but could not find her there. Then, he got to know that she had gone to her friend's house in Subhash Nagar. So, he reached there and fired in air to threaten them,'' she said.

Soon after the incident, the woman (the host) informed the police that her friend's ex-boyfriend had gone to her house in a black car and fired in air to scare them. She further stated that her friend had borrowed some money from Kadyan when they were still in good relationship but after their break-up, he started demanding his money back and threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

The DCP said a case was registered and through a technical surveillance, the registration number of the offending Scorpio car and the mobile number of the accused was obtained, leading to his arrest from Jhajjar in Haryana.

During further investigation, his friend Pawan was also arrested for giving Kadyan his licensed revolver, she added.

The police have recovered the .32-bore revolver along with five live cartridges, one used empty cartridge and also seized the car.

