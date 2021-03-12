Biden says free Indo-Pacific essential as he meets with India, Japan Australia

Biden says free Indo-Pacific essential as he meets with India, Japan AustraliaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden began a summit meeting with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Friday, a group central to his efforts to counter China's growing military and economic power, saying that a free and open Indo-Pacific region is essential to all of their futures.
