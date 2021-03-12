Polish journalist arrested in Myanmar - Poland's foreign ministry

A Polish journalist has been arrested in Myanmar, Poland's foreign ministry said on Friday, the second foreign correspondent to be detained since a military coup in the country on Feb. 1. More than 70 people have been killed and about 2,000 arrested in a crackdown on protests since the military took power, advocacy body the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

"The consulate is seeking to contact the arrested man and to get further information about his health and his legal situation. It is also taking action to help the Polish citizen," the foreign statement said in its statement. Polish media gave the detained jouralist's name as Robert Bociag, but the ministry did not confirm the reports and Reuters could not confirm them independently.

