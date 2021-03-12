Armenian president hospitalised with heart failure, undergoing treatment -Ifax

Armenian president hospitalised with heart failure, undergoing treatment -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:31 IST
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was hospitalised with heart failure on Friday and is undergoing treatment, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing local newspaper Hraparak.
Sarkissian has been a thorn in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's side of late, on Thursday declining to sign a decree approving the appointment of Artak Davtyan to head the army's general staff, after the previous army chief was dismissed during a political crisis.
