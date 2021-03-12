Left Menu

'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav':Telangana Guv hails country's achievements

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:52 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday lauded the country's achievements in various fields since Independence -- from making rapid strides in agriculture to supplying COVID-19 vaccines to other countries.

She was speaking at an event in Warangal to kickstart the celebrations of 75 years of Independence ('Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav').

''The celebration of 75 years of attaining freedom is time to redeem our pledge to make India a self-reliant super power,'' she said.

At a time when several countries across the world, including the developed ones, are struggling to overcome the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, India has shown a new direction to the world by developing, producing and supplying indigenous vaccines to combat the virus, the governor said.

It is a matter of pride that the country is supplying its indigenous vaccine to more than 50 countries.

''As we are all racing towards crossing the major milestone of 75 years of Independence, what we are witnessing now is a transformed new India.As our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji calls a nation which has been making rapid strides in every field,'' she said.

The country has achieved tremendous progress on all fronts during the last 75 years, she said.

It now produces surplus power, runs bullet trains, built huge foreign exchange reserves, wins Olympic medals, besides taking giant strides in agriculture and space science, she said.

The country is now headed towards becoming a USD five trillion economy by 2025, fulfilling the aspirations of its people, under the leadership of Modi, she said.

The country has sustained parliamentary form of democracy and there is also scope for protests.

Sections of people who were marginalised in the past have now got better access to education, representation in elected bodies and better share in jobs and welfare, the governor said.

The country remained a sovereign nation by valiantly protecting its territorial integrity, Soundararajan added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who attended the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' event in Hyderabad, recalled the great leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

Rao, who unfurled the tricolour on the occasion, said the state government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to organise the celebrations on a grand scale for 75 weeks.

