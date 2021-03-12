Left Menu

U.S. condemns China at UN rights forum for abuse of Uighurs, Tibetans

Allegations of forced labour and human rights violations are “groundless rumour and slander”, the Chinese foreign ministry says. Cassayre and Braithwaite raised concerns about Hong Kong, where 21 activists are to remain in custody after a court on Friday rejected requests by some for bail.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:53 IST
U.S. condemns China at UN rights forum for abuse of Uighurs, Tibetans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Friday condemned China's abuse of ethnic and religious minorities, including what it called "crimes against humanity and genocide" in Xinjiang against Muslim Uighurs and severe restrictions in Tibet. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Alaska next week, is due to raise the treatment of Uighurs, U.S. officials have said.

China rejects U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against Uighur and other Muslims in the remote western region, where activists say more than 1 million are held in internment camps. "We condemn China's abuse of members of ethnic and religious minority groups including crimes against humanity and genocide in Xinjiang and severe restrictions in Tibet," Mark Cassayre, U.S. charge d'affaires, told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, did not refer directly to Xinjiang in a speech saying that his country opposed politicisation of human rights issues. Cuba, speaking on behalf of 64 countries including China, said Xinjiang is "an inseparable part of China" and urged states to "stop interfering in China's internal affairs by manipulating Xinjiang-related issues, (and) refrain from making unfounded allegations against China out of political motivations".

Britain's ambassador, Julian Braithwaite, told the forum: "We remain deeply concerned by the extensive and systematic human rights violations in Xinjiang, including credible reports of forced labour and forced birth control." China says the complexes it set up in Xinjiang provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. Allegations of forced labour and human rights violations are "groundless rumour and slander", the Chinese foreign ministry says.

Cassayre and Braithwaite raised concerns about Hong Kong, where 21 activists are to remain in custody after a court on Friday rejected requests by some for bail. The charges against a total of 47 opposition figures represent the most sweeping use yet of Hong Kong's new security law, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

"We condemn Hong Kong authorities' detention of democratic activists for exercising their rights and freedoms and call for their immediate release," Cassayre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rave party attended by about 90 people busted

A rave party at a farmhouse near the city, attended by about 90 people, including students, private sector employees and also two women, was busted and addictive substances seized, police said on Friday.The seven party organisers were arres...

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

The European Unions drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding. The European Medicines Agency EMA said on ...

Soccer-South African billionaire Motsepe chosen as new head of African football

South African billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe was elected unopposed as the new Confederation of African Football president, at the organisations congress in Morocco on Friday.Motsepe replaces Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who was el...

TN close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart, has its share in freedom movement: Guv

Tamil Nadu, which has its share in the countrys glorious freedom movement, was always close to Mahatma Gandhis heart, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday and urged the youth to imbibe the values and principles taught by the Father of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021