Left Menu

Odisha man absconding for 37 years arrested

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:58 IST
Odisha man absconding for 37 years arrested
Reprentative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A man, who was on the run for nearly four decades after allegedly committing dacoity, has been finally arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the 56-year-old man from his residence in Palasudha village in Patkura police station area on Thursday night. He had recently returned home, an officer said.

The accused had allegedly committed dacoity in Jajpur Road area in 1984, when he was a teenager, and fled to evade arrest, he said.

The court had declared him an absconder in connection with the dacoity case registered with the Jajpur Road police station.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain where he was all these years, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rave party attended by about 90 people busted

A rave party at a farmhouse near the city, attended by about 90 people, including students, private sector employees and also two women, was busted and addictive substances seized, police said on Friday.The seven party organisers were arres...

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

The European Unions drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding. The European Medicines Agency EMA said on ...

Soccer-South African billionaire Motsepe chosen as new head of African football

South African billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe was elected unopposed as the new Confederation of African Football president, at the organisations congress in Morocco on Friday.Motsepe replaces Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who was el...

TN close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart, has its share in freedom movement: Guv

Tamil Nadu, which has its share in the countrys glorious freedom movement, was always close to Mahatma Gandhis heart, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday and urged the youth to imbibe the values and principles taught by the Father of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021