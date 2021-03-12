Left Menu

Navy, Coast Guard personnel meet fishermen community in

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:58 IST
Navy, Coast Guard personnel meet fishermen community in

Kerala, Lakshadweep coastal villages Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 12 (PTI)Indian Naval and Coast Guard personnel on Friday joined the fishermen community across Kerala and Lakshadweep in various coastal villages as part of the 'Commemoration of 75 years of Independence'.

This was part of the series of events that the central government has planned to organise across the country to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

Naval personnel undertook similar interactions across more than 75 locations in the country.

The opportunity was utilised to acknowledge the contribution by the coastal community towards India's economic development as well as the key role played by them to strengthen coastal security by being the 'eyes and ears' of the country at sea, a Southern naval command release said.

Representatives from the district administration, fisheries department and coastal police were also present at the events.

A defence press release said coastguard personnel visited various fisherMen villages in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram-- Adimalathura, Poovar and Vizhinjam and interacted with them on various issues.

Participation by the coastal community in large numbers covering Thotapally, Chellanam, Vypin, Thopumpady, Pudiangadi, Pallakod, Marad, Challiyyam and Vizhinjam in Kerala as well as Minicoy, Kavaratti and Androth in Lakshadweep Islands clearly indicated high enthusiasm and support for such celebratory events, the release added.

The response of fishermen community was encouraging and they have been requested to spread the spirit of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav' towards strengthening the bonding within the community and work together towards nation-building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rave party attended by about 90 people busted

A rave party at a farmhouse near the city, attended by about 90 people, including students, private sector employees and also two women, was busted and addictive substances seized, police said on Friday.The seven party organisers were arres...

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

The European Unions drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding. The European Medicines Agency EMA said on ...

Soccer-South African billionaire Motsepe chosen as new head of African football

South African billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe was elected unopposed as the new Confederation of African Football president, at the organisations congress in Morocco on Friday.Motsepe replaces Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who was el...

TN close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart, has its share in freedom movement: Guv

Tamil Nadu, which has its share in the countrys glorious freedom movement, was always close to Mahatma Gandhis heart, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday and urged the youth to imbibe the values and principles taught by the Father of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021