Navy, Coast Guard personnel meet fishermen community in

Kerala, Lakshadweep coastal villages Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 12 (PTI)Indian Naval and Coast Guard personnel on Friday joined the fishermen community across Kerala and Lakshadweep in various coastal villages as part of the 'Commemoration of 75 years of Independence'.

This was part of the series of events that the central government has planned to organise across the country to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

Naval personnel undertook similar interactions across more than 75 locations in the country.

The opportunity was utilised to acknowledge the contribution by the coastal community towards India's economic development as well as the key role played by them to strengthen coastal security by being the 'eyes and ears' of the country at sea, a Southern naval command release said.

Representatives from the district administration, fisheries department and coastal police were also present at the events.

A defence press release said coastguard personnel visited various fisherMen villages in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram-- Adimalathura, Poovar and Vizhinjam and interacted with them on various issues.

Participation by the coastal community in large numbers covering Thotapally, Chellanam, Vypin, Thopumpady, Pudiangadi, Pallakod, Marad, Challiyyam and Vizhinjam in Kerala as well as Minicoy, Kavaratti and Androth in Lakshadweep Islands clearly indicated high enthusiasm and support for such celebratory events, the release added.

The response of fishermen community was encouraging and they have been requested to spread the spirit of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav' towards strengthening the bonding within the community and work together towards nation-building.

