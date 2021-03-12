Left Menu

EU may take legal action against Hungary over opposition radio licence

Klubradio said in a statement its operations and finances were transparent and met all moral and legal standards. "Klubradio will appeal the media authority's ruling in all possible relevant Hungarian and international courts," it said.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:04 IST
EU may take legal action against Hungary over opposition radio licence

The European Commission said on Friday it may consider legal action against Hungary after it refused to renew the licence of a radio station whose talk show guests have often criticised government policies. Klubradio, which has broadcast for 19 years, was forced off the air last month after it lost an appeal against the removal of its licence. It has been broadcasting on the internet since mid-February.

On Thursday Hungary's media authority rejected Klubradio's application for a licence in a frequency tender in which it had been the sole contender left, saying it did not meet requirements. The EU executive is closely watching the case, Commission spokesman Christian Wiegand said.

"We are carefully analysing the compliance of these decisions with EU law, including their impact on media freedom and pluralism in Hungary, an area where the Commission has great concerns," he told Reuters. "The Commission will not hesitate to take legal action, as necessary." The EU has long been concerned over what it sees as an erosion of democratic standards under Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. His nationalist government rejects such criticism.

Asked about the Klubradio case, a government spokesman said: "Press freedom in Hungary is, in fact, safe and sound." "Those who claim that Klubradio was 'shut down' by the Hungarian government aren't telling... the truth," he said.

The media authority ruled that the station's unstable finances made it unfit for using a frequency and that its programme plans contained mistakes. Klubradio said in a statement its operations and finances were transparent and met all moral and legal standards.

"Klubradio will appeal the media authority's ruling in all possible relevant Hungarian and international courts," it said. Under Orban, state-owned broadcasters have largely become government mouthpieces, while several other media outlets have been shut or taken over by government-friendly owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rave party attended by about 90 people busted

A rave party at a farmhouse near the city, attended by about 90 people, including students, private sector employees and also two women, was busted and addictive substances seized, police said on Friday.The seven party organisers were arres...

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

The European Unions drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding. The European Medicines Agency EMA said on ...

Soccer-South African billionaire Motsepe chosen as new head of African football

South African billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe was elected unopposed as the new Confederation of African Football president, at the organisations congress in Morocco on Friday.Motsepe replaces Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who was el...

TN close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart, has its share in freedom movement: Guv

Tamil Nadu, which has its share in the countrys glorious freedom movement, was always close to Mahatma Gandhis heart, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday and urged the youth to imbibe the values and principles taught by the Father of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021