Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean, state company says

An Iranian container ship was damaged in a "terrorist" attack in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, a spokesman for state-run shipping company IRISL told semi-official Nournews on Friday.

The ship was slightly damaged by an explosive object but no one on board was hurt, the spokesman, Ali Ghiasi, said. "Such terrorist acts amount to naval piracy," he added.

