U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadership

U.S. Yemen envoy says plan for ceasefire before Houthi leadershipReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:14 IST
A sound plan for a Yemen ceasefire is now before the leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Friday, as he warned that Yemen "will spiral into greater conflict and instability" without ceasefire progress.
Lenderking added that the United States restored humanitarian assistance funding to North Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
