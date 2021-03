Woman killed as truck hits bike in Greater Noida

A Delhi resident travelling with her husband was killed in Greater Noida after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding truck on a highway on Friday, police said.

While the 55-year-old woman died on the spot, her 60-year-old husband suffered injuries and was hospitalised, the police said, adding the incident took place in Knowledge Park Police Station area.

''The couple was on a motorcycle and returning to their home in Patparganj, Delhi. The loaded dumper truck was on the Agra-Noida lane when its driver suddenly lost control and hit the motorcycle-riding couple,'' a police spokesperson said.

According to police, the couple was returning from Bulandshahr to Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhveeri and her husband is Dharampal. The body was sent for post mortem, the official said.

