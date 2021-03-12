Left Menu

CBI, ED issue summons to TMC leaders, ex-MPs in ponzi scam cases

I can be present at any public meeting by virtue of being a minister.Please remember that I left a highly lucrative job to join politics and I have no greed for money, he told reporters.Chatterjee used to work in diversified PSU Andrew Yule before joining politics.Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I- core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it.The CBI had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

PTI | Kolka | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:36 IST
CBI, ED issue summons to TMC leaders, ex-MPs in ponzi scam cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued summons to Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Madan Mitra respectively in connection with separate ponzi scam cases, sources in the agencies said.

The ED also summoned former TMC Rajya Sabha members businessman Swapan Sadhan Bose and journalist Ahmed Hassan Imran - in connection with a case.

Chatterjee, TMC secretary general and senior West Bengal minister, was allegedly seen in some of the public functions arranged by the now-defunct I-core chit fund company which was charged with duping investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments.

The economic offences wing of the CBI asked him to depose before its sleuths by next week at the CGO Complex office of the agency in Kolkata.

The ED probing the money laundering aspect of multi- crore Saradha scam asked Imran, Bose and Mitra to depose before its officials on March 17, 18 and 19 respectively, sources said.

Mitra was earlier arrested by the CBI in a Saradha scam case and was in jail for 21 months. He was released on bail in September 2016.

Chatterjee, the state's parliamentary affairs, school education and higher education minister said that he has not received any such communication from the CBI so far.

''If I am called, I will definitely go. I can be present at any public meeting by virtue of being a minister.

Please remember that I left a highly lucrative job to join politics and I have no greed for money,'' he told reporters.

Chatterjee used to work in diversified PSU Andrew Yule before joining politics.

Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I- core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee set up to look into irregularities of funds in 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has issued directions to the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into financial irregularities in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University, saying ...

Freedom in sight: Chile's Pinera vows dividends of vaccine campaign by end March

Chiles President Sebastian Pinera on Friday pledged a return to normality for citizens from the end of March thanks to one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world that has already reached 24 of the population with at least one dos...

Britain's moves on N Irish protocol lawful and right, PM Johnson says

Britains decision to suspend parts of the Northern Irish Brexit protocol was lawful and right, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding it was necessary build confidence in the arrangement. The European Union has promised legal a...

West Bengal: BJP ramps up efforts in 109 assembly seats

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party has entrusted 22 leaders with the task of aiding the local leadership with logistic and strategic support in West Bengal assembly elections.These leaders would be camping in constituencies they have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021