Assam polls: Items worth Rs 31.81cr seized since Feb 26

Cash, liquor, drugs and valuables worth Rs 31.81 crore have been seized by various regulatory agencies in Assam after the model code of conduct came into effect in the poll-bound state, a senior election official said on Friday.

Under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI), round the clock vigilance is being maintained to enforce the expenditure monitoring directions of the poll panel for ensuring free, fair and safe assembly polls, Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said.

Cash amounting to Rs 8.80 crore, liquor worth Rs 7.68 crore, gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 1.46 crore have been seized after the polls were notified on February 26.

Narcotic substances with a market value of Rs 10.18 crore were also seized, the official said.

Foreign origin cigarettes, poppy seeds, contraband tablets were also confiscated, he said.

Various regulatory agencies such as Excise, Police, DRI, NCB, SLBC (SBI) and Income Tax are working with regards to search and seizure.

Of the total 126 seats in Assam assembly, elections to 47 will be held on March 27, while 39 will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats will be held on April 6.

The counting of votes in Assam will take place on May 2 along with those in four more states.

