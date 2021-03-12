Saudi Arabia to invest $3 billion dollars in Sudan investment fund

Saudi Arabia to invest $3 billion dollars in Sudan investment fundReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:46 IST
Saudi Arabia has committed to investing $3 billion dollars in a joint fund for investments in Sudan, and encourage other parties to participate, Sudanese minister of cabinet affairs Khalid Omer Yousif told Reuters on Friday. Earlier this week, Sudan had secured a recommitment from Saudi Arabia to a $1.5 billion dollar grant it had first announced in April 2019.
Sudan received $300 million of that grant that same year, following the removal of former President Omar al-Bashir by the military following months of protest, Yousif told Reuters.
