Saudi Arabia to invest $3 billion dollars in Sudan investment fund

Saudi Arabia has committed to investing $3 billion dollars in a joint fund for investments in Sudan, and encourage other parties to participate, Sudanese minister of cabinet affairs Khalid Omer Yousif told Reuters on Friday. Earlier this week, Sudan had secured a recommitment from Saudi Arabia to a $1.5 billion dollar grant it had first announced in April 2019.

Sudan received $300 million of that grant that same year, following the removal of former President Omar al-Bashir by the military following months of protest, Yousif told Reuters.

