U.N. rights expert calls for united stance against Myanmar junta

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:49 IST
The United Nations human rights investigator on Myanmar called on Friday for a united international stance against the military, which seized power on Feb. 1 and has cracked down on protesters.

"It is heartbreaking to bear witness to the terror and lawlessness by those who have illegally grabbed power in Myanmar," Thomas Andrews told the U.N. Human Rights Council. "We must strip away the junta's sense of impunity."

He rejected as "absurd" claims made by a senior official of the Myanmar foreign affairs secretary who told the Geneva forum on Thursday that authorities were exercising "utmost restraint" against protesters.

