Terrorist arrested in JK’s Doda; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces arrested a terrorist and seized arms and ammunition from a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday, officials said.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Army, the CRPF, the SSB and the JK-Police in Bikheryan village, they said.

During the operation, a terrorist, identified as Firdous Ahmed, was apprehended from the house of Ghulam Ahmed Natnoo and three Chinese pistols, two magazines, 15 rounds and a silencer were recovered from there, the officials said.

