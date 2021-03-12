Terrorist arrested in JK’s Doda; arms, ammunition seized

Terrorist arrested in JK’s Doda; arms, ammunition seizedPTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:52 IST
Security forces arrested a terrorist and seized arms and ammunition from a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday, officials said.
A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Army, the CRPF, the SSB and the JK-Police in Bikheryan village, they said.
During the operation, a terrorist, identified as Firdous Ahmed, was apprehended from the house of Ghulam Ahmed Natnoo and three Chinese pistols, two magazines, 15 rounds and a silencer were recovered from there, the officials said.
