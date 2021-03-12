Left Menu

U.S. Yemen envoy says ceasefire plan before Houthi leadership, urges response

A "sound plan" for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen has been before Houthi leadership for "a number of days," but it appears the group is prioritizing a military offensive to take Marib, the U.S. special envoy on Yemen, Tim Lenderking, said on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:20 IST
U.S. Yemen envoy says ceasefire plan before Houthi leadership, urges response
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A "sound plan" for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen has been before Houthi leadership for "a number of days," but it appears the group is prioritizing a military offensive to take Marib, the U.S. special envoy on Yemen, Tim Lenderking, said on Friday. "I will return immediately when the Houthis are prepared to talk," Lenderking told the Atlantic Council think tank after a 17-day visit to the region to revive efforts to end the six-year conflict that is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"The U.S. and U.N. - we urge the Houthis to respond," he said. "If we cannot make progress now, the country will spiral into greater conflict and instability." A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the country's government from the capital Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

"We now have a sound plan for a nationwide ceasefire with elements that would immediately address Yemen's dire humanitarian situation directly," Lenderking said. "That plan has been before the Houthi leadership for a number of days." He provided no further details, and said the plan has Saudi support.

The Houthis, however, have pressed a drive on the gas-rich region of Marib despite international calls for them to stop, aiming to take the government's last northern stronghold. The United Nations has warned that millions of civilians are at risk. "Tragically, and somewhat confusingly for me, it appears that the Houthis are prioritizing a military campaign to take Marib ... over suspending the war and moving relief to the Yemeni people," Lenderking said.

He announced that the United States would restore humanitarian aid funding for northern Yemen, and said Washington would work with the governments of Yemen and Saudi Arabia to find a way to deliver fuel to Yemenis who need it most. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Some 80% of Yemenis need help, with 400,000 children under the age of 5 severely malnourished, according to U.N. data. For much of its food, the country relies on imports that have been badly disrupted over the years by all warring parties. The people's suffering has been worsened by an economic and currency collapse, and by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Charles, a U.S. Agency for International Development official, told the webinar that "all parties" are interfering with humanitarian operations, delaying deliveries. The "most egregious" interference has been by the Houthis in northern Yemen, she said, prompting the partial suspension last year of U.S. support to nongovernmental humanitarian groups that "cautiously" was lifted on Friday.

"We've seen some signs of decreasing interference in the north and more progress is needed," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free and open Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden at first Quad Leaders’ Summit

In a clear message to China, President Joe Biden told leaders of the Quad coalition on Friday that a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to their countries and vowed that the US was committed to working with its partners and allies in t...

Cycling-Van der Poel smashes rival in Tirreno-Adriatico third stage sprint

Mathieu van der Poel won the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico week-long race with an impressive sprint after 219 kilometres from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino to beat Belgian Wout van Aert in yet another episode of the two riders rivalry....

FinMin asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds

The finance ministry has asked market regulator Sebi to withdraw its directive to mutual fund houses to treat additional Tier I AT-1 bonds as having maturity of 100 years as it could disrupt the market and impact capital raising by banks. A...

Committee set up to look into irregularities of funds in 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has issued directions to the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into financial irregularities in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University, saying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021