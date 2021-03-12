Left Menu

Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail; TASS says he is now in penal colony

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail where he had been held in quarantine for the past several weeks, and the TASS news agency said he was now at the penal colony where he is meant to serve out a two-and-a-half year sentence. One of Navalny's lawyers confirmed that Navalny was no longer being held at the Kolchugino jail in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow, but said the legal team had not been told where he had been taken.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:31 IST
Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail; TASS says he is now in penal colony

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail where he had been held in quarantine for the past several weeks, and the TASS news agency said he was now at the penal colony where he is meant to serve out a two-and-a-half year sentence.

One of Navalny's lawyers confirmed that Navalny was no longer being held at the Kolchugino jail in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow, but said the legal team had not been told where he had been taken. TASS, quoting an unidentified law enforcement official, said it was to the nearby IK-2 penal colony. A spokeswoman for the Federal Penitentiary Service said she could not disclose information on Navalny's whereabouts because of laws protecting personal information.

Navalny's supporters used the Russian hashtag #WhereisNavalny, writing on Twitter that the move was designed to prevent his lawyers and family from reaching him. Navalny, 44, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, was jailed for parole violations in a decision that the West has condemned as politically motivated.

He returned to Russia in January from Germany where he had been recuperating after falling ill from what German authorities say was poisoning by a banned nerve agent. The Kremlin has denied involvement in his illness. Vadim Kobzev, one of Navalny's lawyers, said he had visited Navalny at Kolchugino on Thursday, but that another lawyer had tried to see him on Friday only to be told that he was no longer at the jail.

"The prison said he wasn't there and that's it," Kobzev told Reuters, adding that Navalny was in good health when he had visited him the previous day. Western countries have called for Navalny's release, and the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions against Russian officials over the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free and open Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden at first Quad Leaders’ Summit

In a clear message to China, President Joe Biden told leaders of the Quad coalition on Friday that a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to their countries and vowed that the US was committed to working with its partners and allies in t...

Cycling-Van der Poel smashes rival in Tirreno-Adriatico third stage sprint

Mathieu van der Poel won the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico week-long race with an impressive sprint after 219 kilometres from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino to beat Belgian Wout van Aert in yet another episode of the two riders rivalry....

FinMin asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds

The finance ministry has asked market regulator Sebi to withdraw its directive to mutual fund houses to treat additional Tier I AT-1 bonds as having maturity of 100 years as it could disrupt the market and impact capital raising by banks. A...

Committee set up to look into irregularities of funds in 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has issued directions to the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into financial irregularities in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University, saying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021