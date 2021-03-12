Left Menu

China urges Australia to close offshore detention centres

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:40 IST
China urges Australia to close offshore detention centres

China on Friday said it was "deeply concerned" by what it described as the Australian government's operation of offshore detention centres, and it called for the sites to be closed immediately. Ties between the two countries soured in 2018 when Australia became the first nation to publicly ban China's Huawei from its 5G network and worsened when Australia last year called for an inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, China alleged that the detention centres "fall short of adequate medical conditions where a large number of immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers have been detained over a long period of time or even indefinitely, and their human rights have been violated." It did not specify any locations, describing them as "third countries". Asylum seekers intercepted at sea en route to Australia are sent for "processing" to Papua New Guinea or to the South Pacific island of Nauru.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal working hours. China itself has long faced accusations that it operates detention centres, with UN experts and rights groups estimating it has detained more than a million people in its Xinjiang region, mostly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, in a vast system of camps.

China has described the camps as vocational centres designed to combat extremism. "We urge Australia to immediately close down all offshore detention centers and take concrete steps to protect the rights of immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, especially children," China said in its statement, which it submitted on behalf of a group of unnamed countries.

It also called on Australia to carry out "comprehensive and fair investigations" into reported cases of "serious war crimes" committed by Australian troops overseas. An Australian inquiry published in November said Australian special forces were suspected of killing 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016, drawing criticism from China's foreign ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha forest officer dances as it rains during fire at Similpal reserve, video goes viral

The video of a forest official involved in dousing fire at the Similpal biosphere reserve has gone viral on social media. In the video, a lady forest official Snehalata Dhal is seen dancing and shouting in joy after Odishas Similpal biosphe...

White House national security adviser will identify actor behind Microsoft hack in near future

President Joe Bidens national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Friday the Biden administration is still gathering information on the scale of the hack on Microsoft Corps exchange. Sullivan said the administration will be able to att...

No marks of forcible entry seen on SUV found near Ambani's house: police

There were no marks indicating a forcible opening of doors of the Scorpio which was found with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house last month, a senior police official said here on Friday.This led the investigators of Mumbai ...

Chrome 89 helps in keeping Mac cooler, saves 'significant memory' on Windows: Google

Tech giant Google has detailed the efficiency improvements it made with Chrome 89, the latest version of its browser released earlier this month. According to The Verge, depending on whether a user is utilising the browser on Windows, macOS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021