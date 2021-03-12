Committee set up to look into irregularities of funds in 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has issued directions to the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into financial irregularities in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University, saying that stringent action shall be taken against errant officials. "The Directorate of Higher Education is hereby directed to set up an enquiry committee -- which should include senior accounts functionaries -- to look into how the third quarter grants and existing surplus funds have been spent with transparency. Strongest action needs to be taken against any financial irregularities by these Delhi Government colleges," Sisodia said, according to an official release.

The Deputy CM said it has been brought to my notice that several Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University have not disbursed the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff from the grant-in-aid released for the third quarter of 2020-21. "I have also come to know that many of the colleges have not submitted the utilisation certificates of the grant-in-aid given in the third quarter," he said.

"If the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds with the college? What is the reason that utilisation certificates have not been submitted? The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability," he added. (ANI)

