Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department says will file 100 more cases over Capitol attack

Prosecutors have charged nine alleged Oath Keepers with planning the attack as far back as November. Investigators are also examining the role of pro-Trump speakers and protest organizers, including former Trump adviser Roger Stone and Internet conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a senior law enforcement source.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:54 IST
U.S. Justice Department says will file 100 more cases over Capitol attack

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it expects to file criminal charges against more than 100 additional people who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in what it described as probably the most complex investigation it has ever handled. More than 300 people already face charges stemming from the siege, which left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured as thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying his election defeat.

The Justice Department made the disclosure in court filings seeking 60-day extensions in some cases so that investigators can adequately pull together evidence. “The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence," prosecutors said in court filings.

More than 900 search warrants have been executed in almost all 50 states and the District of Columbia, prosecutors said. Investigators have accumulated more than 15,000 hours of video from surveillance and body-worn cameras. The FBI has been increasingly focused on suspects with ties to right-wing extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. Prosecutors have charged nine alleged Oath Keepers with planning the attack as far back as November.

Investigators are also examining the role of pro-Trump speakers and protest organizers, including former Trump adviser Roger Stone and Internet conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a senior law enforcement source. However, criminal charges are unlikely at this point, the source said.

Stone has acknowledged that Oath Keepers had served as security guards at a rally the day before the attack, but has denied any involvement in the riot. Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fran Kirby signs contract extension with Chelsea

Chelsea on Friday announced that Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension, committing her future to the club until 2023. Chelsea FC Women forward Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension to keep her at the Blues until the summer of 2023...

White House national security adviser will identify actor behind Microsoft hack in near future

President Joe Bidens national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Friday the Biden administration is still gathering information on the scale of the hack on Microsoft Corps exchange. Sullivan said the administration will be able to att...

'Quad' countries pledge cooperation on COVID, climate and security

The leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan and India pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate issues and security after a meeting on Friday that is seen as part of an effort to counter Chinas growing influen...

Odisha forest officer dances as it rains during fire at Similpal reserve, video goes viral

The video of a forest official involved in dousing fire at the Similpal biosphere reserve has gone viral on social media. In the video, a lady forest official Snehalata Dhal is seen dancing and shouting in joy after Odishas Similpal biosphe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021