Japan PM: Quad countries to cooperate on vaccine for developing nations

Japan PM: Quad countries to cooperate on vaccine for developing nationsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:56 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday he had agreed with leaders from the United States, India and Australia to cooperate in providing COVID-19 vaccine-related support to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
Suga also told reporters that he had expressed strong opposition to China's unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the meeting of the four countries known as the "Quad", and that the four leaders had agreed to cooperate on the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
