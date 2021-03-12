Left Menu

AAP, BJP spar over non-payment of salaries, pensions to MCD employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:17 IST
AAP, BJP spar over non-payment of salaries, pensions to MCD employees

The AAP and the BJP Friday traded charges over the issue of non-payment of salaries and pensions to MCDs' current and retired employees with both parties accusing each other of not releasing funds.

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj referred to a Delhi High Court order dated March 9 that has reportedly held the commissioners of the three municipal corporations directly responsible for non-payment of salaries to teachers, doctors, nurses and other workers.

''The MCD has not paid teachers, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, retired employees for a long time, yet the (BJP-ruled) MCD took no concrete action, no solution has been brought forth,'' he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor said AAP leaders have no moral or political right to raise questions on this issue as the AAP government is directly responsible for financial crisis of the municipal corporations.

''I call upon Saurabh Bhardwaj to first persuade the Arvind Kejriwal government to release all pending funds of the 3 MCDs and then he would be justified to ask questions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers test artificial intelligence that calculates suicide attempt risk

A machine learning algorithm that predicts suicide attempt recently underwent a prospective trial at the institution where it was developed, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Over the 11 consecutive months concluding in April 2020, pred...

UK urges organisations to install Microsoft updates urgently

Britains cyber security body urged organisations to install the latest Microsoft updates as a matter of urgency on Friday, after the company became aware of flaws that make email servers vulnerable.We are working closely with industry and i...

Palghar: 4 learn tricks from Youtube, steal motorcycles; held

Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in the Vasai region of Palghar district after picking up tricks of the trade from Youtube, police said on Friday.They had learnt the technique of starting motorcycles without keys...

Fran Kirby signs contract extension with Chelsea

Chelsea on Friday announced that Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension, committing her future to the club until 2023. Chelsea FC Women forward Fran Kirby has signed a contract extension to keep her at the Blues until the summer of 2023...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021