Scoreboard: India vs England, 1st T20I

Scoreboard: India vs England, 1st T20IPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:21 IST
England Innings: Jason Roy lbw b Washington Sundar 49 Jos Buttler lbw b Chahal 28 Dawid Malan not out 24 Jonny Bairstow not out 26 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (2 wkts, 15.3 Overs) 130 Fall of Wickets: 72-1, 89-2.
Bowler: Axar Patel 3-0-24-0, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-15-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-44-1, Shardul Thakur 2-0-16-0, Hardik Pandya 2-0-13-0, Washington Sundar 2.3-0-18-1.
