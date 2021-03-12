Additional judge appointed in Karnataka HC

Additional judge appointed in Karnataka HCPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:29 IST
Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal was on Friday appointed an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court, the Law Ministry said.
Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal has practiced for more than 23 years in Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts at Bengaluru. He practices in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, arbitration, revenue and Waqf matters, an official statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
