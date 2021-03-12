SIT begins probe, questions people on sex scandal allegedly involving former Minister

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex scandal allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, questioned some people in connection with the case on Friday, police sources said.

Some of them are reportedly associated with local news channels and the SIT is looking for others who might have information in connection with the case, they said.

The state government had on Wednesday constituted the SIT, headed by IPS officer Soumendu Mukherjee.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet, had resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired the purported video clippings.

Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed that he is innocent and that the video was ''fake''.

He had written to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, seeking a probe.

