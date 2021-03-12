U'khand govt to withdraw cases lodged for violation of COVID guidelines

The Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to withdraw the cases lodged for the violation of coronavirus guidelines in the state.

This decision was taken in the first meeting of the newly formed state cabinet here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. State Chief Secretary Omprakash said the state cabinet has decided to withdraw all cases filed for the violation of COVID-19 guidelines. The chief secretary has issued orders to celebrate four years of the government in all assembly constituencies on March 18.

