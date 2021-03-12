Left Menu

Army trains women in embroidery, making shawls at J-K's Budgam

To empower women in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the army has started a "women empowerment centre" to train local women in embroidery and making Kashmiri shawls.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:50 IST
Indian army started 'women empowerment center' in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To empower women in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the army has started a "women empowerment centre" to train local women in embroidery and making Kashmiri shawls. The aim of the training centre is to create a sustainable skill development programme that will facilitate the employment of Kashmiri women in various industries and provide a platform for their employment.

Head of the center, Anjali Rana told ANI, "The main motto of the centre is to empower local women in the area." "We are trying to train the local women so that they can earn their livelihood. It is a great experience to train them," Rana said.

Army provides them all facilities in this centre including the raw materials for their products. "We are trained in embroidery work and making Kashmiri shawls. Army supports us for everything," a beneficiary told ANI.

The army is planning to open more such training centres in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

