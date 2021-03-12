Man who rapped about Islamic State convicted for planning UK attack

A man who made music videos about his admiration for Islamic State was convicted on Friday for planning a terrorist attack in Britain, London's Metropolitan Police said. Sahayb Abu, 27, ordered weapons, equipment and clothing online in preparation for an attack, the police said, and was detained in an armed police operation after ordering a large sword online.

"Over several months, Abu sought to obtain weapons and the equipment needed to commit a terrorist attack," said Richard Smith, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command. "He is an extremely dangerous individual, but we were able to intervene and arrest him before he was able to carry out his attack."

Advertisement

Police seized electronic devices from Abu when he was arrested on July 9, and found video and voice messages where Abu recited lyrics describing himself as a "straight ISIS supporter" and referring to having a suicide vest. Abu had denied planning a terrorist attack and said equipment he had purchased was for parody "drill" music videos, a form of rap that focuses on violence and crime.

He is due to be sentenced on April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)