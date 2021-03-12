Man killed, 1 injured in motorcycle-truck accident in Nagpur

Man killed, 1 injured in motorcycle-truck accident in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:53 IST
A man was killed and one person injured after their motorcycle was hit by a container truck in Hingna area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.
The incident happened near Dhamna village on Thursday night and the deceased and his injured friend were not wearing helmets, an official said.
