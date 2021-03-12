Left Menu

Man killed, 1 injured in motorcycle-truck accident in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:53 IST
Man killed, 1 injured in motorcycle-truck accident in Nagpur

A man was killed and one person injured after their motorcycle was hit by a container truck in Hingna area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident happened near Dhamna village on Thursday night and the deceased and his injured friend were not wearing helmets, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how Facebook is testing method for users to earn money through stories

The American social media giant, Facebook is making a way out to enable their users to make money through its story sharing feature. Facebook, which introduced stories to its platform four years ago is gearing up to introduce a new way for ...

Kamala Harris to speak at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards

US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address children at the Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards on Saturday. According to Variety, during the ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson, the Vice President will be introduced by actor Jennifer Garne...

Meghalaya CM receives first jab of COVID vaccine

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday received the first jab of Covishield.He urged frontline workers and senior citizens to get vaccinated.Took my 1st CovidVaccine shot at Civil Hospital, Shillong today. I encourage all our fr...

Sarkar critices BJP-IPFT govt outsourcing jobs in Tripura

Veteran CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar on Friday criticised BJP-IPFT government in Tripura for its alleged attempt to recruit employees through outsourcing and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.He said that the Tripura government had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021