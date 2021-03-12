Left Menu

Hry assembly secretariat to lodge FIR against Pb MLAs for ‘misbehaving’ with Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:58 IST
Hry assembly secretariat to lodge FIR against Pb MLAs for ‘misbehaving’ with Khattar

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Friday decided to lodge an FIR against a group of Punjab MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar outside the state assembly hall two days ago.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta with state Home Secretary Rajeev Arora and police chief Manoj Yadava, besides other senior government and assembly officials, attending it.

In the meeting, it was also decided to take action against the police officials and security personnel deployed for Khattar’s security but found wanting in the discharge of their duty, an official said.

The incident over which the Haryana assembly secretariat lodge the FIR pertains to an incident on Wednesday when a group of Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs from Punjab had allegedly accosted the Haryana CM and had demanded passage of a resolution by the Haryana assembly against the three central laws on agricultural reform.

While accosting Khattar, the SAD MLAs had also allegedly misbehaved with him, the official said.

The incident would be probed by a joint team of the Haryana and Chandigarh officials, a Haryana assembly secretariat statement said.

The matter will also be taken up in Haryana Assembly on Monday, Gupta told the meeting, while pointing out that the Punjab legislators had behaved inappropriately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how Facebook is testing method for users to earn money through stories

The American social media giant, Facebook is making a way out to enable their users to make money through its story sharing feature. Facebook, which introduced stories to its platform four years ago is gearing up to introduce a new way for ...

Kamala Harris to speak at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards

US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address children at the Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards on Saturday. According to Variety, during the ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson, the Vice President will be introduced by actor Jennifer Garne...

Meghalaya CM receives first jab of COVID vaccine

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday received the first jab of Covishield.He urged frontline workers and senior citizens to get vaccinated.Took my 1st CovidVaccine shot at Civil Hospital, Shillong today. I encourage all our fr...

Sarkar critices BJP-IPFT govt outsourcing jobs in Tripura

Veteran CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar on Friday criticised BJP-IPFT government in Tripura for its alleged attempt to recruit employees through outsourcing and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.He said that the Tripura government had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021