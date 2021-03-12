Hry assembly secretariat to lodge FIR against Pb MLAs for ‘misbehaving’ with Khattar

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Friday decided to lodge an FIR against a group of Punjab MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar outside the state assembly hall two days ago.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta with state Home Secretary Rajeev Arora and police chief Manoj Yadava, besides other senior government and assembly officials, attending it.

In the meeting, it was also decided to take action against the police officials and security personnel deployed for Khattar’s security but found wanting in the discharge of their duty, an official said.

The incident over which the Haryana assembly secretariat lodge the FIR pertains to an incident on Wednesday when a group of Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs from Punjab had allegedly accosted the Haryana CM and had demanded passage of a resolution by the Haryana assembly against the three central laws on agricultural reform.

While accosting Khattar, the SAD MLAs had also allegedly misbehaved with him, the official said.

The incident would be probed by a joint team of the Haryana and Chandigarh officials, a Haryana assembly secretariat statement said.

The matter will also be taken up in Haryana Assembly on Monday, Gupta told the meeting, while pointing out that the Punjab legislators had behaved inappropriately.

