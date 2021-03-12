Quad leaders pledge cooperation on COVID, climate and security -statement

Quad leaders pledge cooperation on COVID, climate and security -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:58 IST
The leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan and India pledged on Friday to work closely on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate issues and security, according to a joint statement by the group after a virtual meeting.
"We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion," read the statement from the so-called "Quad" countries, a grouping seen as formed to counter China's growing influence in Asia and beyond.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
MEDIA-China plans over 40 space launches in 2021 - Global Times
China represses its own people, says Biden's CIA nominee William Burns
China 2021 PM2.5 air quality target set at 34.5 micrograms per cu m - environment ministry
US senators introduce legislation to address impacts of China's intimidation strategies