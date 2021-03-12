Union minister Athawale receives vaccine dose in Mumbai

Union minister Athawale receives vaccine dose in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:59 IST
Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and his wife Seema on Friday took the vaccine against COVID-19 here.
The minister and his wife received their first shots of vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital in the afternoon.
