Thane woman ends life after fight with husband

A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane in the early hours of Friday after a quarrel with her husband over living away from her in-laws, police said.

The woman wanted to live separately but her husband was not ready, and this caused frequent arguments, an official said.

She hanged herself after one such quarrel, he added.

