Biden to limit sharing of information on unaccompanied immigrant minors to ICE

U.S. health officials will limit the information they share with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in an effort to convince more parents and relatives of unaccompanied migrant children to come forward and take the minors into custody, U.S. officials said on Friday during a call with reporters.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and ICE will roll back a 2018 information-sharing agreement between the agencies as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to deal with a rising number of children coming to the border, the officials said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Ted Hesson)

