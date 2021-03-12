White House says Biden discussed China challenges with leaders from India, Japan, Australia

White House says Biden discussed China challenges with leaders from India, Japan, AustraliaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:13 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed challenges posed by China with leaders from India, Japan and Australia in a meeting on Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Sullivan told reporters at a briefing that the virtual meeting between the Quad countries, a group central to Biden's efforts to counter China's growing military and economic power in the Indo-Pacific, did not focus on China, but touched on freedom of navigation in the East and South China Seas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- White House
- Australia
- Sullivan
- China
- Biden
- Jake Sullivan
- Indo-Pacific
- Japan
- India
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Biden USTR nominee Tai vows to end trade 'race to the bottom,' counter China
Biden disappointed in Senate official's minimum wage ruling -White House
Biden discusses crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region with Kenyan leader -White House
Biden to exercise empathy skills in Texas visit after storms
President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King