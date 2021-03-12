One held for killing man for opposing extortion from weekly market

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer for opposing extortion from weekly market vendors, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Manoj Rathi, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said. He is a close friend of gangsters Amit Guliya and Ankush, police said. Sushil, a property dealer, was shot at Sunday near the Najafgarh police station. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. ''During investigation, police got a tip-off on Thursday regarding Rathi and apprehended him from near Bahadurgrah-Najafgarh Road,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Around two months ago, Guliya and Ankush, who are lodged in a jail, asked him to collect the money from the weekly market vendors. As per the direction, he met one Dharmendera Rana, police said. When they tried to collect money from the Shani Bazar venders of Sector-1, Dwarka, Sushil opposed it, they said. On the instructions of Ankush, they then went to Surkhpur Road, Najafgarh on Sunday and got two weapons, police said. Later, they reached Delhi Gate Najafgarh and followed Sushil's car on their motorbike. When Sushil stopped the vehicle near Najafgarh police station, they fired at him and fled from the spot, they said. After the incident, they went to Mahipalpur, changed their clothes and took a cab to return to Najafgarh where they checked whether Sushil had died or not, police said. After the death of Sushil, they informed Guliya and went to Bahadurgarh. One pistol, three live cartridges and the motorbike used in the incident have been recovered from his possession, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)