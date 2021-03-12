Left Menu

One held for killing man for opposing extortion from weekly market

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer for opposing extortion from weekly market vendors, police said on Friday. Sushil, a property dealer, was shot at Sunday near the Najafgarh police station. On the instructions of Ankush, they then went to Surkhpur Road, Najafgarh on Sunday and got two weapons, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:17 IST
One held for killing man for opposing extortion from weekly market

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a property dealer for opposing extortion from weekly market vendors, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Manoj Rathi, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said. He is a close friend of gangsters Amit Guliya and Ankush, police said. Sushil, a property dealer, was shot at Sunday near the Najafgarh police station. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. ''During investigation, police got a tip-off on Thursday regarding Rathi and apprehended him from near Bahadurgrah-Najafgarh Road,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Around two months ago, Guliya and Ankush, who are lodged in a jail, asked him to collect the money from the weekly market vendors. As per the direction, he met one Dharmendera Rana, police said. When they tried to collect money from the Shani Bazar venders of Sector-1, Dwarka, Sushil opposed it, they said. On the instructions of Ankush, they then went to Surkhpur Road, Najafgarh on Sunday and got two weapons, police said. Later, they reached Delhi Gate Najafgarh and followed Sushil's car on their motorbike. When Sushil stopped the vehicle near Najafgarh police station, they fired at him and fled from the spot, they said. After the incident, they went to Mahipalpur, changed their clothes and took a cab to return to Najafgarh where they checked whether Sushil had died or not, police said. After the death of Sushil, they informed Guliya and went to Bahadurgarh. One pistol, three live cartridges and the motorbike used in the incident have been recovered from his possession, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's great to see you: US President Biden to Modi at Quad summit

Its great to see you, this is how US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday.Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual summit of the Quad was attended by Austra...

Mayors of Delhi MCs hit out at AAP govt over budgetary allocation

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to paralyse the three civic bodies. The charge was made in a joint press conferenc...

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021